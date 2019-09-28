|
John Senter Farrar
Woodway - John Senter Farrar died peacefully on September 23, 2019 at the home of his daughter Diane Farrar Boles in Waco, Texas. John was born on May 24, 1933 in Itawamba County, Mississippi. Family hardships suffered during the depression, however, caused John and his siblings, his mother, and his maternal grandparents to ultimately settle in Scott County, Missouri.
Although John was born hearing, he became deaf as a little boy due to an illness. He graduated from Arkansas School for the Deaf in 1954, and in 1956 he married Mary Jo Eftink, a beautiful deaf woman from Portageville, Missouri.
The couple moved to Memphis after the birth of their first daughter where John began his lifetime career with The Commercial Appeal. By the early 1960's, two more daughters would be added to complete the family. In 1994, John and Mary Jo retired to their cabin near Greers Ferry Lake in Arkansas. Upon the death of his wife in 2015, John moved to Waco, Texas to live with his firstborn daughter.
In addition to his wife Mary Jo, John is pre-deceased by his parents William Edmond Farrar and Grace Lee Jackson. He is also pre-deceased by his 4 brothers and one sister. He is survived by his daughters Diane Farrar Boles, Doris "April" Farrar (Mrs. David) Guin of Birmingham, Alabama, and Debbie Farrar of Greers Ferry, Arkansas. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. For a full obituary and service times, please refer to the website for Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Waco, Texas (gracegardensfh.com).
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 28, 2019