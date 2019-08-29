|
|
John "Jack" Stephen Myers
- - John "Jack" Stephen Myers, 84, formerly of Anderson, IN passed away August 27, 2019. He was born in Florida on June 1, 1935 to the late Mary Louise. He served as a Mason and a Shriner for the Broadway Chapter 591 of the Eastern Star. He is survived by his daughter, Judith "Judy" Jester; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jane A. Myers; a daughter, Cynthia K. Myers-Highers; and son-in-law, David G. Jester. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the (Heart.org) or the Parkinson's Foundation (Parkinson.org)
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 29, 2019