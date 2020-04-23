Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Resources
More Obituaries for John Tullis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Steve Tullis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Steve Tullis Obituary
John Steve Tullis

Drummonds - John Steve Tullis, 59, of Drummonds, TN passed away April 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sonia Tullis; daughter, Stefanie Ann Diaz of Drummonds, TN; son, Ashley Steven Tullis of Drummonds, TN; father, Alan Henry Tullis; sisters, Deana Marie Tullis of Horn Lake, MS and Sandy Ellen Fletcher; brother, David Alan Tullis; two grandchildren. The service may be viewed Saturday (April 25) at 10:00am via the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel Facebook page.

Munford Funeral Home

Millington Chapel

(901) 873-0123

MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -