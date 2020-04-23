|
|
John Steve Tullis
Drummonds - John Steve Tullis, 59, of Drummonds, TN passed away April 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sonia Tullis; daughter, Stefanie Ann Diaz of Drummonds, TN; son, Ashley Steven Tullis of Drummonds, TN; father, Alan Henry Tullis; sisters, Deana Marie Tullis of Horn Lake, MS and Sandy Ellen Fletcher; brother, David Alan Tullis; two grandchildren. The service may be viewed Saturday (April 25) at 10:00am via the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel Facebook page.
Munford Funeral Home
Millington Chapel
(901) 873-0123
MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020