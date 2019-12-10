|
|
John Thomas Kinney
Bartlett - Thomas Kinney, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Monday December 9, 2019. He was an Air Force Veteran and retired after 33 years from Schering Plough, Inc. John was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, the Memphis Men of Harmony Barbershop Chorus, and served as Minister of Music for numerous local churches.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Grady and Willie Belle Kinney, and his wife, Carol Lineberger Kinney. John is survived by his children; Janet Kinney of Jackson, TN, Jared Kinney (Brenda) of Arlington, TN, and one grandson, Grady Kinney.
The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 pm until service time at 2 pm, on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019