Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Thomas Kinney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Thomas Kinney Obituary
John Thomas Kinney

Bartlett - Thomas Kinney, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Monday December 9, 2019. He was an Air Force Veteran and retired after 33 years from Schering Plough, Inc. John was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, the Memphis Men of Harmony Barbershop Chorus, and served as Minister of Music for numerous local churches.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Grady and Willie Belle Kinney, and his wife, Carol Lineberger Kinney. John is survived by his children; Janet Kinney of Jackson, TN, Jared Kinney (Brenda) of Arlington, TN, and one grandson, Grady Kinney.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 pm until service time at 2 pm, on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -