John Thomas "JT" McMullen
John Thomas "JT" McMullen passed into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 20, 2019. John was the sole surviving sibling of John & Kitty McMullen's four children. He was born in Patuxent River, Maryland, on December 26th of 1954. As one of four children in a Navy family, John traveled from coast to coast across the USA as well as Hawaii & Midway Island. Winding up here: NATTC/NAS Memphis in Millington TN, being the "melting pot" for Naval Aviation back in the day. John was a bit of a Renaissance man in his love of music, fishing, true craftsmanship, desire to travel and if You ever had a conversation with him about it, his passion for politics! John continued his travels as an iron worker for many years before settling back in Millington as a well repsected auto parts manager for O'Reilly's Auto Parts. John is survived by his two daughters Elisia (McMullen) Maclin and Alex McMullen, three granddaughters Brooklyn, Kennedi & McKinnley and one grandson Damian. A Memorial Service will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home at 6755 Hwy 51 N. Millington, TN to begin with Visitation at 1 o'clock and Service (John wished to be cremated) at 2 o'clock. Please donate generously to the ; as you know John had a kind and big heart for the less fortunate of this world.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019