John Thomas (Tommy) Sexton
1940 - 2020
John Thomas (Tommy) Sexton passed away June 26, 2020, in North Bend, Oregon. He was born July 9, 1940 in Jackson, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents John Wilburn Sexton and Mary Morson, his grandparents John Thomas (Charlie) Sexton and Georgie Etta Wilson and Arthur Alexander Morson and Bessie E. Dameron.

He served in the United States Air Force from 1962 - 1966.

He received his B.S. from West Texas State University and a Bachelor of Divinity from the University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland. Tommy served as pastor of several Christian Churches (Disciples of Christ), his last being the Woodville Christian Church in Woodville, MS from 1986 - 2003.

Family was very important to Tommy and he did extensive genealogic research on both the maternal and paternal sides of his family.

Following a small stroke, he moved to Oregon in 2017 to be near his sister.

He is survived by two sisters, Sara Edwards of Texas and Libby Gebhardt of North Bend, Oregon and one brother, Alex Sexton of Oklahoma, many cousins and many friends of all ages. Tommy was a loving person and was loved in return by family and friends.

The Family requests that memorials in honor of Tommy be made to Eudora Presbyterian Church. They may be sent to Mr. Charles Carroll, 1481 Baldwin Rd. N., Lake Cormorant, MS 38641.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
