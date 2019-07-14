Dr. John Thomas Siegwart



Memphis - Dr. John Thomas Siegwart, 88, of Memphis, passed away at home on Thursday, July 11, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee to the late John Joseph Siegwart, Jr. and Anna Mae Smith Siegwart.



He is survived by his beloved wife Charlotte Ann Hanson Siegwart, his son, Dr. John Thomas Siegwart, Jr., his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Siegwart Gadilhe (Michael) and three grandchildren, Charlotte Elizabeth Gadilhe Gallagher (Adam), Joseph Michael Gadilhe (Sarah) and Laura Anna Gadilhe De Castra (John).



Dr. Siegwart received his Bachelor's degree from Memphis State (University of Memphis), a Master's degree in French from Ole Miss and a Ph.D. in Spanish from Tulane University. He began his fifty-year teaching career at Butler University then served as chairman of the Modern Foreign Language departments of three universities: University of Montevallo, Birmingham-Southern College and LeMoyne-Owen College. He retired in 2004.



He achieved the rank of Captain in the Air Force Reserve where he served for nineteen years. He was an avid stamp collector for forty years, a collector of many books on 18th century Spanish literature and loved crossword puzzles. He also loved all animals and contributed to many animal welfare organizations. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by all.



Visitation and rosary service will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2564 Hale Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38112, on Tuesday, July 16th from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass officiated by Father Ed Fisher. The burial will immediately follow, via an escorted cortege, at Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County, 935 Farm Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38134. Published in The Commercial Appeal from July 14 to July 15, 2019