John Uzzelle Erb
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
1960 - 2019


John Uzzelle Erb, 58, went to be with the Lord on March 15, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

A lifelong Memphian, John was born on March 16,1960. He graduated from Briarcrest High School and attended The University of Memphis.

John was predeceased by his father, Guy Thomas Erb

John leaves his mother Nancy Uzzelle Erb, his sister Laine Park and her husband Dudley Park, 2 nephews, Rob Park (Ashley) and Michael Park (Charlotte) and a great niece, Eliza Park.

A private family memorial service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to The Church Health Center or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 22, 2019
