John Valentine Troy
Cordova - John Valentine Troy was born February 14, 1949, in Melrose, MA and died July 29, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Philip Thomas Troy and Barbara Hall Troy.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Julie Sellmansberger Troy; his daughter, Ashley Troy Prieto (Yosek) and their children Lucas Maximo and Alexander Valentine; and his son, Justin Lee Troy (Devin) and their children Harrison Robert and Lillian Lee.
Affectionately known as Big D at home and Coach Troy throughout the city, he will be remembered as a loving and generous husband, father, grandfather, coach, mentor, and friend. The family welcomes all friends to join us in celebrating the life of an incredible man.
A visitation will be held August 1, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A funeral mass will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church at 10:00 am on August 2, 2019.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 31, 2019