Conyers, GA - John W. Bateman , age 77 of Conyers, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Christine Bateman. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jean Bateman; sons and daughter-in-law, Bryce and Julie Bateman, Bo Bateman; and granddaughter, Aubry Bateman. Mr. Bateman had retired from Roadway Trucking and later worked for The Atlanta Journal Constitution. John enjoyed the stock market, reading the newspaper, and listening to soft music. He loved spending time with his sons and loved his granddaughter dearly and he will be missed. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 5, 2019
