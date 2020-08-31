1/
John W. McDonnell
John W. McDonnell

Olive Branch, MS - John W. McDonnell, age 77, died on August 29, 2020 at the McDonnell family home on Bethel Rd in Olive Branch, MS. His brother Jim predeceased him. He is remembered with love by son John-David Garnham McDonnell, daughter in law Nancy Morrison McDonnell, daughter Shannon McDonnell Balmer, son in law Greg Balmer, Gerry McDonnell, Granddaughters Edie, Bess, Georgia, Eliza, Emma, grandsons Dillon and Miles, lifetime friends David and Marie Hirsch, sisters Jane and Julianne, friends Peter Bell and Bill Gilshire, stepdaughters Tess and Ariel; a host of dear nieces, nephews, cousins; extended family and many friends. He was a businessman, an entrepreneur, was passionate about music and lived life to the fullest. In his final years, he loved listening to Bob Dylan, reading the Wall Street Journal and most of all he loved Grandparenting with Gerry. John was born in Larchmont, New York and spent his youth building cars at Don Hennessy's garage on the Post Road. His love for cars and motorcycles carries on with his granddaughters and grandsons. He will be dearly missed.

A graveside service for John will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Lebanon Cemetery, 8691 Bethel Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
6628952310
