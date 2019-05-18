Services
Hernando Funeral Home, Inc.
2285 Highway 51 South
Hernando, MS 38632
(662) 429-5260
Calling hours
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM
John W. "Bill" Reid Obituary
John W. "Bill" Reid

Eudora - John W. "Bill" Reid, 94, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Baptist Desoto Hospital. He was born in New Albany, MS to the late Thomas Emmett Reid and Lena Mae Spears Reid and moved with his family to Eudora in Desoto County as a boy. He was a WW II veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy Seabees in Guam, Philippines, Solomon and Green Islands, and China. He was a member of Eudora First Baptist Church. He was retired from Texas Gas Transmission Company of Lake Cormorant, MS and enjoyed gardening and working jigsaw puzzles.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Eva Dees Reid, and a sister, Mary Frances Gable. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, 3 daughters, Teresa Wilcox (Mack) of Southaven, Mary Pickens (Rick) and Cindy Fiveash (Floyd) of Olive Branch, 2 brothers, James Thomas Reid (Dee) of Snow Lake Shores and Charles Howard Reid (Bonnie) of Nesbit. Pawpaw will be missed dearly by his grandchildren, Angie Simpson (Patrick), Ben Wilcox, Sarah Fiveash, John Fiveash, and Collin Simpson.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. Sunday at Hernando Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Hernando Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Dr. Bill Britton. Interment will follow in Eudora Cemetery.

Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 18, 2019
