John Wade Burrow
Germantown - John Wade Burrow, 82, of Germantown, TN, died peacefully at home on September 5, 2019. He was born on April 16, 1937 in Shreveport, LA to the late Hilda Roberta Keller Burrow and John Weston Burrow. He graduated from West Memphis High School in 1955 and from the University of Mississippi in 1959 where he was a member of DKE fraternity and a devoted Rebel. He later earned a Juris Doctor degree from Memphis State University School of Law in 1964. In his career, he worked as a real estate broker, appraiser, and property manager while serving as President of The Burrow Companies and of Great Southern Farms, Ltd. He earned both the State Certified Real Estate Appraiser designation along with a CPM designation as a certified property manager and was also appointed to the Tennessee Real Estate Commission by Governors Ray Blanton and Lamar Alexander and later elected Chairman. He was an Emeritus member of the Memphis Area Association of Realtors and NARELLO. As the grandson and son of cotton farmers, he also carried on that family tradition of planting through the cultivation of his own cotton farm in Noxubee County, Mississippi. He leaves his wife, Susan Sammons Burrow; two sons, George Sammons Clark Burrow (Valerie) and Wade Hughes Burrow; and a brother, Joe F. Burrow, all of Memphis, TN, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Nancy Burrow West. The family would like to extend its sincere appreciation to Darnelle Drew who was a wonderful caregiver. Visitation to occur at Germantown Historic Church located at 2216 S. Germantown Rd. from 4:30 to 7:30 pm on September 10, 2019. A private burial service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery on September 11, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be made to the Elvis Presley Memorial Trauma Center at Regional One Health, 877 Jefferson, Memphis, TN 38103.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 8, 2019