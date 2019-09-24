Services
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 794-2289
John William Cothern

John William Cothern Obituary
John William Cothern

Arrington - John William Cothern, age 71, formerly of Memphis passed away September 21, 2019. John graduated from Westwood High School in Memphis, then went on to get his undergrad and Law Degree from the University of Memphis. John was a long-time employee of the State of Tennessee at the Uni. Of Memphis and Middle TN State Uni. He enjoyed Cardinals baseball, doing genealogical research and most of all the historical preservation of Elmwood Cemetery in Memphis, TN.

John is preceded in death by his Henry and Juanita Bell Cothern and sister, Ann Sorensen. Survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Deborah Cothern; daughter, Joanie Dewitt (Marshall); son, John Cothern (Catherine); grandchildren, Aiden and Oliva; brother, Burt Cothern (Elizabeth) and Brother in-law, Jo Sorensen.

Graveside Services will be held at a later date in Forrest Hill East Cemetery in Memphis, TN at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Uni. of Memphis or Middle TN State Uni. general scholarship fund. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 24, 2019
