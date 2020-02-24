|
|
John William Moore, Jr.
Martinsburg, WV - John William Moore, Jr., 75, of Martinsburg, WV, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Doey's House, in Hagerstown. Born April 2, 1944 in Charleston, WV, he was the son of the late John Moore, Sr. and Ruth (McCallum) Moore. John was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. John enjoyed working and playing on the computer and photography. John loved to tinker, especially with his model train. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 54 years, Beverly Lucille (Miller) Moore; daughter Shannon Hall and husband Mike, their children, Andrew, Aaron, and Amber; daughter, Jennifer Shepherd and husband Stan, their children, Nick, Sarah, and Mary; son, Matthew Moore and wife Jennifer, their children, Trevor, Brycen, and Emma; three great-grandchildren; a brother, David Moore and wife Sandy; a sister, Anna Corey; several extended family; a host of friends; and his faithful dog, Molly. A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Rest Haven Funeral Home, 1601 PA Ave., Hagerstown. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery, with military honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and again following the burial for a luncheon. Contributions may be made in his name to Retrieving Freedom, Inc., 20360 Tangle Nook Rd., Sedalia, MO 65301. www.rsthvn.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020