Services
High Point Funeral Home & Crematorium
3788 Summer Avenue
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 454-5795
Resources
More Obituaries for John Parham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wilson Parham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Wilson Parham Obituary
John Wilson Parham

Memphis, TN

John Wilson Parham, 83, died Feb. 25, 2019, at his home in Memphis, TN.

John grew up in Grand Junction, TN and was the son of the late Ralph and Ruth Roop Parham. John, a devoted and loving husband, was known for his easy wit, fondness of jokes and love of telling stories.

He was preceded in death by his siblings Ralph Jr. and Elizabeth. Survivors include; his wife Jane Maynor Parham; step-daughters; Sylvia McCort (Jim), Trish Kennedy (Steve); grandchildren; Matt McCort, Shea McCort, Maggie Wagoner, Elisa Moss, Abel McCort, Phoebe Anderson; great grandson Remington Wagoner and sister-in-law Zena Parham.

John graduated from Grand Junction High School and the University of Tennessee Knoxville with an Engineering degree. He was a member of the Naval Reserve. John spent his career as a farmer and was very active in the Grand Junction community serving as a volunteer fireman, Alderman and Hardeman County Utility board member.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to The Dementia Society of America.

Funeral Home and arrangements are pending. Family and friends will be notified at a later date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now