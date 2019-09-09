|
John Wray Taylor
Memphis - John Wray Taylor (age 83), of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away, August 11, 2019.
He was born in Denver, Colorado on September 21, 1935 to Wray and Dorothy Taylor. He served in the US Army from 1954-1957 where he was a proud member of the 6th Army Pipe Band. He graduated from Denver University in 1960. He was married to Edith Anne Benjamin on February 27, 1965.
A career in corporate real estate led them to homes in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and finally Memphis TN in 1979.
He is survived by his wife Edith and their children Tiffany Taylor Wines and husband Brad; Denise Anne Bryant and husband Jeff; and John Wray Taylor and wife Lynn. He also leaves behind his loving grandchildren Inna Wines, Misha Wines, Sarah Bryant, Anna Bryant, and Jeremy Harriet. He was known for the devotion and love he showed to his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for the many letters of encouragement he wrote to each of them.
His true servant heart and love for God was shown by his works at Germantown United Methodist Church. Whether it was driving the church bus, doing dishes, or setting up tables and chairs he was always available. He especially loved work with the children and youth, Mountain T.O.P., and Jacobs Ladder.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14 at Germantown United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Donations may be made to the General Missions Fund at Germantown United Methodist Church, 2331 S Germantown Road, Germantown TN 38138
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 9, 2019