Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
John "Pop" Youngblood


1961 - 2020
John "Pop" Youngblood Obituary
John 'Pop' Youngblood

Memphis - John 'Pop' Youngblood, age 58, passed away on Sunday January 26, 2020. He was born in Memphis, TN on July 25, 1961. He was preceded in death by his father, Calvin Grover Youngblood.

John was a loving husband, a father, a son, a Christian and a patriot. He is survived by his wife, Gina M. Youngblood; his daughters, Kendal Panayotova Youngblood, Elizabeth M. Maddox and Jessica R. Ferguson; his sons, Kyle A. Youngblood, William A. Henry, and Charles A. Henry; his sisters, Ann Scott, Ruth Williams - Hooker, and Barbara Bugg; and his mother, Peggy Graham Youngblood. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM with John's memorial service to follow at 2:00 pm, Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN. A reception will be immediately following the service on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
