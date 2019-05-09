|
Johnathan Edmaiston
Lakeland - Johnathan Edmaiston, 25, of Lakeland, TN passed away on May 6, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on March 7, 1994, in Memphis. Johnathan was a clinical nutritionist and salesman at Vitamin World. He also attended Mississippi State University.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 in the chapel of Dyersburg Funeral Home with Mr. Ron Newberry officiating. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery in Elbridge.
The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Dyersburg Funeral Home.
Survivors include his mother, Lisa Mowery of Memphis; his father, John Edmaiston of Bartlett; a daughter, Addison Edmaiston of Little Rock, AR; two brothers, Jack Sarrett of Memphis and Gregory Edmaiston of Corvallis, OR; two sisters, Lauren Scott of Memphis and Natalie Fisher of Bartlett; his grandmother, Delores Waugh of Memphis; and his grandfather, Judd Mowery of Troy.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, J.B. and Dorothy L. Edmaiston; and a sister, Eve Warren Edmaiston.
Memorials may be directed to or to the Salvation Army Perdue Center.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 9, 2019