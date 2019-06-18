|
Johnie Eugene "Gene" Wimberley
Murray, KY - Mr. Johnie Eugene "Gene" Wimberley, age 82 of Murray, Kentucky died, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his home.
He was born April 16, 1937 in Cottage Grove, Tennessee to the late John Aden and Lillie Mae Jenkins Wimberley. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by one brother, Billy Dean Wimberley and two brothers-in-law Jerry Lynn Austin and James F. Hicks.
Gene was retired plant manager and former quality manager of Dean Foods Company where he was recognized for honors the plant was awarded when he was manager including, cleanest plant and best return and assets. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin with a degree in Agriculture. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the Murray First United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Adult Sunday School Class, he particularly served with the Appalachian Mission Team for 15 years, the Bereavement Committee, Community Kitchen and served as a Trustee. He served the community through the Murray Lions Club and was named Lion of the year in 2006, being at the Realty Store, Make a Difference Day and Candy Days. He particularly was committed to serving the Kids Sight program for Kentucky.
He is survived by his wife Carol Austin Wimberley of Murray, Kentucky whom he married on December 26, 1960 at the First United Methodist Church in Martin, Tennessee: two sons, David Eugene Wimberley and wife Lori of Collierville, Tennessee and Randall Keith Wimberley and wife Dee of Millington, Tennessee; one sister, Sue W. Hicks of Jackson, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Chaurette Wimberley, Logan Wimberley, Drake Wimberley and A.J. Wimberley.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Murray First United Methodist Church. Rev. Jim Stahler and Gene's beloved grandchildren will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Hill East Cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Murray First United Methodist Church from 12:00 noon till funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple Street, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 18, 2019