Johnnie Blackley
Fairfield Bay - Johnnie "John" Ireton Blackley, of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, passed away, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his home at the age of 75.
A celebration of life memorial service for family and friends will be held at a future date. His wishes were to donate his body to science, or science fiction according to him, through Genesis.
John was born February 27, 1944 in Memphis, Tennessee to Robert Claude and Elizabeth (Bartlett) Blackley. He graduated from Messick High School and attended Memphis State University. John was employed as an air-conditioning and heating salesman and was one of the leading agents in his various regions.
With John's gentle and giving nature, it was a perfect fit for him to be a part of The Association of Lions Clubs International. He first "served" in a Texas club from 1993 to 1997. When he moved to Arkansas, he joined the Jonesboro-Nettleton Club. After John served as club president in 2006-07, he advanced to Vice-District Governor. He then served as District 7 O's Governor during the 2008-09 Lion Year. Since that time, John continued to serve Arkansas Lions at the club and district levels. The Heber Springs Lions Club was proud to have him as a member and are honored he requested that memorials be given to the Heber Springs Lions Club to help further the service of those in need. Please mail donations to Heber Springs Lions Club, Attention: Lion Earlene Hankins, Secretary, 199 Quitman Road, Quitman, AR 72131.
John is survived by his twin daughters, Julie Elizabeth Rainey of Olive Branch, Mississippi and Lori Allison Walpole (David) of Brentwood, Tennessee ; three grandchildren, Lauren Camille Jordan-Lieske, Gavin Richard Jernigan and Anna Elizabeth Jernigan; his sisters Claudette Williams (Richard) of Southaven, MS and Shelby Peyton of Olive Branch, MS and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019