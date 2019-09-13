Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Johnny Milton Presley


1963 - 2019
Johnny Milton Presley Obituary
Johnny Milton Presley

Memphis - Johnny Milton Presley, born Johnny L. Milton on September 15, 1963 in Tunica, Mississippi. He was a beloved Father, Son, Brother and Uncle. Johnny passed on September 3, 2019.

He is survived by his children, Johnny Richardson, Jonathan Presley, Jeremy Boyce, Jenna Simpson, Jasmine Presley and Justin Presley. Family will receive guests on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave. Memphis, TN from 12 to 1 pm for fellowship. A Memorial Service is to follow at 1 pm.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 13, 2019
