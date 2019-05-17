|
Johnny Ray Strayhorn
Bartlett - Johnny Ray Strayhorn, age 67, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away May 14, 2019. Born August 14, 1951, John served in the U.S. Navy from 1971-1977. He worked for WHBQ radio and TV from 1977-1989. Since 1989, he has been employed with FedEx.
John was known for his offbeat sense of humor, frequent smile, helpfulness, and doing what he loved in life. He especially enjoyed cruising with his wife and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of almost 48 years, Kay Strayhorn; daughter, Jennifer Powers (Tom); son, Chris Strayhorn; and grandchildren Landon Powers and Avery Powers.
Memorial donations in John's honor may be made to St. Jude.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 17, 2019