|
|
Johnny W. Sanders
Moscow - Johnny W. Sanders, 80, of Moscow, TN passed away peacefully at his home on November 25, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Morris Sanders and Iva Townsend Sanders Hannah, and his daughter, Melinda Sanders Corzine. His loss is greatly felt by his family, wife, Gayle Powers Sanders of Moscow, TN, daughter, Kristie Sanders Reed (Kyle) of Collierville, TN, Son-in-law David Corzine of Moscow, TN, grandchildren, Jonathan Frey (Callie) of Rossville, TN, Mallorie Hand Franks (Jeremy) of Moscow, TN, Madisen Hand Andrade (Samson) of Minot, ND, Richard Hand (Andrea) of Collierville, TN, Brooke Reed of Collierville, TN, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Johnny was a 1957 graduate of Frayser High School, where he was All-Shelby County in Basketball, he was employed by the Memphis Fire Department as a driver for over 25 years, after his retirement in 1996, he and his daughter Melinda were co-founders of the family business, E-Z Cash, which they grew to well over 20 locations. He was an avid pool and poker player, as well as a Memphis sports fanatic. He and Gayle have been season ticket holders for both UofM and the Grizzlies and enjoyed going to many ball games. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Memphis.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 29th from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at Memphis Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd. with a service to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to First Presbyterian Church (166 Poplar Ave. Memphis TN 38103)
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019