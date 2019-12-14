|
|
Johnston Morgan "John" Ewing
Memphis - Johnston Morgan "John" Ewing, 75, of Memphis, passed into the eternal place prepared for him on December 12, 2019, after a full and interesting life. John was born on March 30, 1944, in Durham, North Carolina, at a time when his father was serving in the Navy during World War II. His parents were William Hickman Ewing Sr. and Addie Carolyn Young Ewing. John and his family moved to Whitehaven, then a suburb of Memphis, in 1949. He went to Joyland Kindergarten, and Whitehaven and Graves Road Elementary Schools. He played in the first year of the Whitehaven junior baseball league. He graduated from Whitehaven High School in 1962, playing on the undefeated 1961 state championship football team. In track he qualified for the TN state meet in the pole vault. He attended Delta State College before transferring to and graduating from Memphis State University. He was a unique person with a winsome and fun-loving personality.
In 1971 he began a 30-year teaching/coaching career in the Memphis City Schools system. He taught and coached track and football at Graceland Junior High, Mitchell High, and Fairley High, all in the greater Whitehaven area. He influenced many young men and women both as a teacher and as a coach. He cared very much for his students. He developed many good friendships with his fellow teachers and coaches.
John was a lifelong athlete, participating in adult track and field events all over the United States, including decathlons. His specialty was the pole vault, with the high jump not far behind. He competed in U.S. Masters track and field events and in the national, state and local Senior Olympics. He set age-group state records in TN, AR, MO, and MS. He coached and mentored many senior athletes.
John proudly served in the Army Reserve in Clarksdale, MS and then in the Air Force Reserve at the Tennessee Air National Guard base at the Memphis Airport.
John was a member at Whitehaven Baptist Church and attended Hope Presbyterian in his later years. He enjoyed First Evangelical Church men's fish fry's and retreats, and trips with the Whitehaven Fishing Society to the Gulf of Mexico.
John is survived by his brothers William Hickman Ewing Jr. (Mary) of Germantown, Joseph David "Joe" Ewing of Eureka Springs, AR, Clarence Pepper Ewing of Memphis, and sister Margaret Agnes "Maggie" Ewing Hunter of Ellenwood, GA, and nephews and nieces Jessica, Adam, Abby, Shannon, Johnston, Michael, and Marcus; and a number of grand-nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Coach Hickman Ewing Sr. and Addie Young Ewing, and his brother Robert Young "Bob" "Bubba" Ewing.
John's funeral service will be at 12:00 noon, Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Whitehaven Baptist Church, preceded by a visitation with the family from 10:30 am until noon at the Church. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery South, Memphis, TN.
Flowers are welcomed. But, in lieu of flowers John's family invites you to donate to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Tennessee Senior Olympics, or .
Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000 / www.foresthillfh.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019