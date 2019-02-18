|
|
Jolee Taylor Thompson
Memphis, TN
Jolee Taylor Thompson, 89, died February 7, 2019. Born in 1929 in Sunflower county, MS, to the late Elikiam Benedict Taylor III and Katherine Birdsong Taylor, she graduated from Greenville High School in Greenville, MS, where she was voted Miss Greenville High and Most Attractive. She graduated from Memphis State University in 1952 with a degree in Music Education. Mrs. Thompson is preceded in death by three sisters and a niece. A talented classical pianist, she was a piano teacher in East Memphis for many years. She leaves a daughter Becky Jacks (Tommy) of Byhalia MS, a son Edward G. Thompson IV (Doris) of Phoenix, AZ, her granddaughters Robin Jacks (Kevin Sheridan) of Boston, MA, Lauren Gamble (Keith) of Murfreesboro, TN, two great-grandchildren, Daphne and John Kenneth Gamble, and beloved friends Drs. Paul and Genie Adams and Julie Habenicht. Private services were held February 10 with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Music Enrichment Fund, Dept.238, P.O. Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38148 at The University of Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 18, 2019