Jon Allen Roachell
Millington - Jon Allen Roachell, 79, of Millington, died on Thursday, May 2, leaving behind a large circle of loved ones he embraced as family, blood-related or otherwise. All who knew him will miss Jon Allen's warm presence and his big and loving heart, and fondly remember his welcoming spirit, generous friendship and the way he could make anyone feel special and important.
Born in Memphis in 1939, Jon Allen attended elementary school in Memphis before his parents Elizabeth and Johnny Roachell moved the family to Tucson, AZ, where he graduated from Catalina High and joined the Navy at age 18. He later worked for Tucson Power before moving back to Memphis in 1974, taking a job at DuPont and falling in love with Linda Perkins (and her two young daughters) -- they married at her sister's house in Frayser in 1975. Jon Allen proudly became 'Dad' to Micki and Suz, as he called his new daughters, and when his young sons, Bradley and Brian, made summertime visits from Arizona, they were welcomed into the extended Memphis family.
He loved playing, coaching and watching sports, and joined his brother-in-law coaching his girls' soccer teams and also coached adult softball teams. A devoted fan of Memphis teams and athletes, he attended hundreds of games, most closely following the Tigers, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Arizona Wildcats (or, at times, a team he might wager to beat the point spread), as well as any youth team with a relative or friend's child.
He retired from DuPont in the 2000s to be "Papaw" fulltime -- he so enjoyed loving and supporting his grandkids and great-grandkids. As a granddaughter described in a poem, "When I'm upset he has a shoulder upon which I can always lean ... with Oldies music blaring in the car."
Predeceased by his parents, and sisters Terri Roachell and Sharon Howell, he is survived by his wife Linda, sister Wanda Berta of Tucson, daughters Susan Capodiferro (Tony) and Michele Motes (Joey), and sons Brian Roachell (Jing) and Bradley Roachell (Deana); 10 grandchildren Analyse and Gianna Capodiferro; Megaen Malito and Bella LaVeck; Jian, Brandan and Brianna Roachell; and, Jonny, Jordyn and Wyatt Roachell, brother-in-law and friend Don Howell; seven great-grandchildren; and, many nieces and nephews he also gave ample love and support.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 12:30-2:00 pm, with service following at 2:00 pm at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home on Highway 51 in Millington. Please consider signing the on-line guest book at www.northridgefh.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 5, 2019