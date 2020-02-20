Services
Covington Funeral Home - Covington
3499 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
(901) 476-3757
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Covington Funeral Home - Covington
3499 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Covington Funeral Home - Covington
3499 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
Arlington - Jonelle R. Morgan, 81, of Arlington, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 at the Covington Funeral Home chapel with internment to follow in Arlington City Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Morgan was retired from First American Bank and a member of the Clopton United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. "Pops" Morgan. She is survived by three daughters, Tammy (Barry) Sullivan of Lakeland, Candy (Rodney) Spicer of Bartlett and Shonda (Chris) Duncan of Arlington; two step children, Kimberly Morgan Neel and Tina Ferriera Morgan, both of Dallas, TX; two sisters Jean Sigler of Arlington and Vicki Carrington of Hernando; 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Mom loved her family and friends fiercely, loved watching her grandchildren at all their events, and loved her dog Ellie! Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.covingtonfuneralhome.com.

901-476-3757
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
