JonPaul Jones
JonPaul Jones

Arlington - JonPaul Jones went to be with the Lord on October 11, 2020 in Memphis, TN at the age of 20.

JohnPaul is survived by his father, Kevin Paul Jones; mother, Cindy Jordan Carson (Gary Carson); brothers, Zack Brewer and Jordan Brewer; grandparents, Phyllis and Jim Sheehy. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Paul A. Jones and grandparents, Wayne and Becky Jordan.

JonPaul was born on March 26, 2000 in Memphis, TN. JonPaul was an avid outdoorsman with an immense love for hunting and fishing. When JonPaul was not hunting he could be found on the baseball field and most recently the softball field. Family always held a special place in JonPaul's heart and he loved spending time with countless friends.

Visitation will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis on Tuesday, October 20 from 12:00pm until the time of the funeral at 1:00pm. The burial will immediately follow. Pastor Andy Thompson will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate JonPaul's life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Memories & Condolences
October 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
