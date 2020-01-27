|
Jordan Lee Knight
Burlison - Jordan Lee Knight, 21, of Burlison, TN passed away January 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Tamara Knight-Lumpkin and is survived by his sister, Ashley Knight-McCrae of Miami, FL; brothers, Matthew Murphy of Munford, TN and Nicholas Murphy of Eads, TN. The family will receive friends Thursday (Jan 30) from 4:00 pm until the service at 5:00 pm at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network or Restoration House.
Munford Funeral Home
Millington Chapel
(901) 873-0123
MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020