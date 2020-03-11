|
Joseph Aldo Barzizza, Jr.
Joseph Aldo Barzizza Jr. went to be with our Lord on March 9, 2020, after a long illness.
Born on January 8, 1949, in Memphis, Joe graduated from Christian Brothers High School, then entered the Navy before returning to Memphis to work with his family at Barzizza Brothers. After receiving his B.S.N. from Regents College, he served many years as nursing supervisor at St. Peter Villa. Joe had an entrepreneurial spirit, enjoying insurance, real estate, and rehabbing houses.
Joe was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and the Lamplighter Sunday School Class. He loved to travel and attend plays. He loved his dogs and delighted in watching his grandchildren grow up.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, Joe Barzizza Sr. He leaves his wife, Dale Smith Barzizza, daughter Caroline (Ken) Ball and son Joseph (Lindsey) Aldo Barzizza III, his step-children, Amy (Randall) Hudson and Nate Atherton, and his grandchildren, Lindsey Young, Whitt Young, Reagan Barzizza and Joseph Barzizza IV, and step grandchildren Rebecca Atherton and Randy Curtis. He also leaves his mother, Kitty Bland Barzizza, brothers George (Libba) Barzizza, Steve (Catherine) Barzizza, aunt Jane McIntosh, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service with be held at Christ United Methodist Church on March 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Wilson Chapel. A reception will follow.
Donations in Joe's memory may be made to Christ United Methodist Church or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020