Joseph Andrew Schmitt, Jr.
Southaven - Joseph Andrew Schmitt, Jr., 90, of Southaven, MS, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. Family will be receiving friends Monday, July 15, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St Timothy's Episcopal Church (8245 Getwell Rd, Southaven, MS 38672). Services will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by a luncheon. Twin Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph was born on March 13, 1929 in Vicksburg, MS.
Joseph leaves behind his children, Diane (Mike) Cullen, Gary Schmitt, and Donna (Tommy) Curtis; grandchildren, Angela French, Melissa Barlow, Brian Cullen, Adam Schmitt, Patrick Schmitt, and Brandy Witt; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Joseph Schmitt is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Cecil Schmitt; parents, Joseph A. Schmitt and Mary Ellen Schmitt; and brother, Charles Schmitt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude (stjude.org).
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 13, 2019