Joseph C. Higdon, Jr.
Joseph C. Higdon, Jr., 92, passed away on Nov. 16, 2019. The WWII Navy Veteran is survived by his wife of 73 years, Margaret Higdon; children: Joe E. Higdon, Clifford (Kimberly) Higdon, Vickie Lynn (Larry) Crawford; grandchildren: Kristi (Chris) Jamison, Jason Higdon, Sean Crawford, Caroline Higdon; great granddaughter: Claire Jamison and many nieces and nephews. Joe had a love for his family, dogs, sports, motorcycles and music. Joe retired as the production manager from Tension Envelope Corporation. Services will be in the Wilson Chapel at Christ United Methodist, 4488 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN on Nov. 30, 2019 - Visitation 5:30 pm; Memorial Service 7:00 pm. The family asks that donations be made to the or American Diabetes Association in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019