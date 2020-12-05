1/1
Joseph Charles Angelillo
1950 - 2020
Joseph Charles Angelillo, clinical psychologist and longtime resident of Germantown, passed away on November 23, 2020, at the age of 70.

Joe is survived by his wife Susanne (Oliver); his children Madeline, Joseph II (Joey), and Lauren; his brothers Philip and Scott; and his sister Donna (Steve Graves). He is preceded by his parents, Philip and Henrietta; his beloved grandparents, Joseph and Fanny; and his brother Charlie.

Joe was born on August 31, 1950 in Paterson, New Jersey. He attended Villanova University, graduating with a degree in Psychology, and went on to earn his master's degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. In 1982, he completed his Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at the University of North Texas after finishing his internship in Clinical Psychology at the Memphis Clinical Psychology Internship Consortium at the University of Tennessee. Joe then began his professional career as a clinician and assistant professor of Psychology at Christian Brothers University. In 1987, he joined Germantown Psychological Associates, P.C., where he became a senior partner and member of the Board of Directors. He more recently completed his M.S. in Clinical Psychopharmacology from FDU. Joe was a humble yet immensely talented psychologist who was passionate about helping his patients.

Joe loved sports, the beach and music but the center of his life was his family. He and Susanne shared 31 years of marriage and three incredible children. Through the years of schooling and developing his practice, Joe always found time and energy for his children. Joe was found on the sidelines of soccer games, track meets, attending concerts and in the kitchen preparing his favorite meals.

Joe's enthusiasm for life and ability to envelop a room with laughter will be dearly missed by his loving family, friends and patients.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Mid-South Food Bank or soulsvillefoundation.org.

A private service will be held to celebrate Joe's life.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
