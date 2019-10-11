Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Charles Phillips Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Charles Phillips Sr. Obituary
Joseph Charles Phillips Sr.

Memphis - Joseph Charles Phillips Sr., aged 69 passed away Tuesday, October 8 at the Veterans Administration Hospital, Memphis Tennessee.

Joe was born in Memphis, TN to and preceded in death by Clark and Myra Phillips. He leaves behind three sons, Joseph Phillips II (Brandi), Jason Phillips (Diane) and Jonathan Phillips. "Papaw Joe ,"along with his stories, will be missed by five grandchildren, Addison Hubanks, Maddox Phillips , Amelia Phillips, Bayla Phillips, and Sarah-Ingram Phillips. He leaves two brothers, Jerry Phillips (Shellie) and James Phillips (Cheryl).

Joe, a proud American, served his country in Vietnam for the United States Army sustaining permanent injuries from exposure to Agent Orange.

Memorial service will be held at Cross Creek Church, 4105 Goodman rd. Olive Branch, MS, 38654 at six o'clock p.m. Visitation and fellowship to follow. Service will begin on time whether Big Joe is on time or not.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now