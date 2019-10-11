|
Joseph Charles Phillips Sr.
Memphis - Joseph Charles Phillips Sr., aged 69 passed away Tuesday, October 8 at the Veterans Administration Hospital, Memphis Tennessee.
Joe was born in Memphis, TN to and preceded in death by Clark and Myra Phillips. He leaves behind three sons, Joseph Phillips II (Brandi), Jason Phillips (Diane) and Jonathan Phillips. "Papaw Joe ,"along with his stories, will be missed by five grandchildren, Addison Hubanks, Maddox Phillips , Amelia Phillips, Bayla Phillips, and Sarah-Ingram Phillips. He leaves two brothers, Jerry Phillips (Shellie) and James Phillips (Cheryl).
Joe, a proud American, served his country in Vietnam for the United States Army sustaining permanent injuries from exposure to Agent Orange.
Memorial service will be held at Cross Creek Church, 4105 Goodman rd. Olive Branch, MS, 38654 at six o'clock p.m. Visitation and fellowship to follow. Service will begin on time whether Big Joe is on time or not.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019