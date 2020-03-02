|
Joseph E. Terrell, Jr., 85, of Cordova, TN passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Mr. Terrell is survived by his wife, Anne Lafferty Terrell; step-sons: Tommy Lafferty(Janet), Michael Lafferty(Diane), Patrick Lafferty(Maryann), and Cliff Lafferty(Angel); 10 grandchildren; and some nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Southside High School. He went to have a long career in the United States Air Force from which he retired as a Master Sgt. after 22 years of service. A graveside service will be held Thursday, February 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, Midtown.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020