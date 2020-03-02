Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park Midtown
1661 S. Elvis Presley Blvd.
Memphis, TN 38106
(901) 775-0310
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Terrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph E. Terrell Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph E. Terrell Jr. Obituary
Joseph E. Terrell, Jr., 85, of Cordova, TN passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Mr. Terrell is survived by his wife, Anne Lafferty Terrell; step-sons: Tommy Lafferty(Janet), Michael Lafferty(Diane), Patrick Lafferty(Maryann), and Cliff Lafferty(Angel); 10 grandchildren; and some nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Southside High School. He went to have a long career in the United States Air Force from which he retired as a Master Sgt. after 22 years of service. A graveside service will be held Thursday, February 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, Midtown.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -