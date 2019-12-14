|
|
Joseph Eugene Darden
Memphis - Joseph Eugene Darden, 73, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on December 8th, 2019 in Humboldt, Tennessee.
There will be a visitation at Memorial Park Funeral Home on December 19, 2019 at 12:00 pm. The funeral service will follow at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 pm.
Joe Darden was born on September 4, 1946 in Memphis, Tennessee to Mary Kathryn and Jack Darden. He graduated from Overton High School and then continued on to Memphis State University where he was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Order. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served as an aviator in the Vietnam War. Soon after his return, he accepted a job as an investment banker in New York, NY, and later worked for many firms across the country.
He married his ex-wife, Mary Helen Darden in May of 1987. Together they have two children, Chelsey and Christian.
Joe was a hard worker and scarified endlessly for his family. He will be remembered for his ambition and resiliency. He loved spending his time with his family, friends, listening to good music, and a good glass of wine.
He is survived by his children, Chelsey (Jeff) Savage and Christian Darden, and grandson, Wilder Darden Savage. Joe joins his parents, Mary Kathryn and Jack Darden and his sister, Janet Darden Collins, in heaven. He leaves behind countless friends and extended family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019