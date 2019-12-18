|
|
Joseph Ford
Memphis - Joseph Ford departed this life on December 15, 2019. He was a doting husband, loving father and loyal brother and friend. Joseph graduated from Northside High School where he fell for his wife of 35 years, Jesselyn. He graduated with a Bachelor's in Social Work from The University of Memphis and received a Master's in Clinical Social Work concentrating in psychotherapy from the University of Tennessee-Memphis. Joseph worked as a psychotherapist in private practice and worked in forensics in Arkansas. He worked with a number of colleagues in Memphis; conducted numerous training sessions as a consultant and was known as an exemplary professional. Joseph was the avid Memphis Grizzlies fan, hardly missing a game. Preceding Joseph in death is his mother Ophelia Ford, aunt Beatrice West and sisters Betty Ford and Barbara Murrell. Joseph is survived by his wife Jesselyn and their children Bryant and Allison; his twin sister Catherine Triplett and brother James Ford (Julia). He leaves behind a host of beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements are entrusted to M.J. Edwards Funeral Home at 4445 Stage Road, Memphis, TN. The visitation will be from 5-7pm Friday December 20. Burial will be at 10:00am, Monday December 23 at Elmwood Cemetery, 824 South Dudley St. Memphis, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019