Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Joseph McDaniel
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
Memphis, TN

Joseph Franklin McDaniel Sr., 77, passed away February 12, 2019. He was born January 20, 1942 in Greenfield, TN. to the late Joe and Bertie White McDaniel. Mr. McDaniel was the former owner of Raleigh Plaza Gulf and retired from Valero Refinery. He was a wonderful Husband, Father and Grandfather. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Linda McDaniel, his two sons; Joey McDaniel and Charles (Brenda) McDaniel and his grandson Timothy. He also leaves his brother William McDaniel and sisters; Ruth Ann Johnson, Nancy (Glen) Dickey, June Chumley and Beth Gay.

Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Family Funeral Care with services to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will follow services at Hillcrest Cemetery in Holly Springs, MS.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 15, 2019
