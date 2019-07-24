Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Memphis - Joseph H. Werner, Jr., 88, Memphis, died July 10. Survived by his wife of 69 years, Amelia Solari Werner, son, Stephen (Cindy), daughter, Ruth Johnson (Paul); sister, Lee West; brother, Louis (Judy); 4 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren. Graduated Christian Brothers HS in 1948, attended Memphis State. Retired co-owner of J.P. Werner Sheet Metal and M&W Termite Control. He loved playing golf with his wife, traveling, his family, and supporting U of M basketball. A lifelong passion for reading led to authoring 3 books. Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 11:30 am, Saturday July 27. Family and friends will be received before the service from 10:00 am until 11:30 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church (Feeding the Hungry Ministry); , or charity of donor's choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 24, 2019
