Joseph Holyfield
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Holyfield

Corinth - Joe died May 2, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. He was a member of First Baptist Church, over the years he worked at Seismograph Techancian, Saint Regis Paper Co., Yates Construction Co., and Folk Construction Co. and was a retired Road Construction Vice President. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lib Holyfield; son, William (Nina) Holyfield; daughter, Jo Beth (Tim) Alford; brother, James (Ann) Holyfield; 4 grandchildren.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved