Joseph Holyfield



Corinth - Joe died May 2, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. He was a member of First Baptist Church, over the years he worked at Seismograph Techancian, Saint Regis Paper Co., Yates Construction Co., and Folk Construction Co. and was a retired Road Construction Vice President. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lib Holyfield; son, William (Nina) Holyfield; daughter, Jo Beth (Tim) Alford; brother, James (Ann) Holyfield; 4 grandchildren.









