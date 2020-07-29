Joseph Lewis
Age 84, formally of Stanton, TN passed away July 22, 2020 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Survived by children, William Eric Lewis (San Diego, CA), Pasty Carol Lewis Steele (Nashville, TN); brothers, Robert (Sarah) Lewis (Detroit, MI), Ernest (Delores)Lewis (Norfolk, VA); sisters, Anna Mae Hunt (Stanton, TN), Alma Eberhart (Miami, FL); four grandchildren other relatives & friends. Visitation Thursday, July 30, 2020, 12-6pm at funeral home. Graveside Friday at Middle TN. State Veterans Cemetery. Terrell Broady Funeral Home, 615-244-4755.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.