Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Joseph's life story with friends and family

Share Joseph's life story with friends and family

Joseph Lewis



Age 84, formally of Stanton, TN passed away July 22, 2020 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Survived by children, William Eric Lewis (San Diego, CA), Pasty Carol Lewis Steele (Nashville, TN); brothers, Robert (Sarah) Lewis (Detroit, MI), Ernest (Delores)Lewis (Norfolk, VA); sisters, Anna Mae Hunt (Stanton, TN), Alma Eberhart (Miami, FL); four grandchildren other relatives & friends. Visitation Thursday, July 30, 2020, 12-6pm at funeral home. Graveside Friday at Middle TN. State Veterans Cemetery. Terrell Broady Funeral Home, 615-244-4755.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store