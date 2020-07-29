1/1
Joseph Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Lewis

Age 84, formally of Stanton, TN passed away July 22, 2020 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Survived by children, William Eric Lewis (San Diego, CA), Pasty Carol Lewis Steele (Nashville, TN); brothers, Robert (Sarah) Lewis (Detroit, MI), Ernest (Delores)Lewis (Norfolk, VA); sisters, Anna Mae Hunt (Stanton, TN), Alma Eberhart (Miami, FL); four grandchildren other relatives & friends. Visitation Thursday, July 30, 2020, 12-6pm at funeral home. Graveside Friday at Middle TN. State Veterans Cemetery. Terrell Broady Funeral Home, 615-244-4755.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc.
3855 Clarksville Pike
Nashville, TN 37218
615-244-4755
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved