Joseph (Joe) Link Palazzolo
Memphis - Joseph (Joe) Link Palazzolo, 55, of Memphis and a native of Halls, TN. passed away the morning of June 3, with his wife, Karen, at his bedside. Joe was a retired meat cutter and Market Manager with Kroger, Piggly Wiggly, and Seesels in the Memphis area. In his spare time, he loved playing and winning the game of golf.
He is survived by his wife, Karen, his mother, Beverly Myers of Olive Branch,his father, Angelo Palazzolo of Astoria, New York, his daughter, Jessica Conrad, three grandchildren, his brother, Tony Palazzolo of Olive Branch, his sister, Jolie (Bobby) Tennant of Olive Branch, and sister Michelle Palazzolo of San Clemente, Ca.
In lieu of flowers the family is encouraging donations to the . There will be a memorial golf scramble to benefit ACS with the date of tournament to follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 5, 2019