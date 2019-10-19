Services
Memphis Memory Gardens
6444 Raleigh Lagrange Road
Memphis, TN 38134
(901) 386-4858
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Memphis Memory Gardens
6444 Raleigh Lagrange Road
Memphis, TN 38134
Joseph Meadows


1951 - 2019
Joseph Meadows Obituary
Joseph Meadows

San Jose, CA - Memphis native, Joseph Mark Meadows, 68, passed away in San Jose, California. Mr. Meadows was born in Memphis on January 15, 1951. His parents, Charles Samuel Meadows and Lila Beckham Meadows preceded him in death. Mr. Meadows was a graduate of Treadwell High School and a member of St. Stephen's Methodist Church. He leaves his brother Charles Samuel Meadows, Jr. (Donna) of Corpus Christi, Texas, and his nieces, Amanda Brooke Meadows Crook (Clay) of Brunei Darussalam, and Lorelei Meadows Wilson Jenkin (Christopher) of Houston, Texas. He leaves his great nieces and nephews, Samuel Austin Wilson of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Sydney Elizabeth Wilson, Corpus Christi, Vienne Noelle Crook, Brunei, Zane Preston Wilson, Houston, and Jules Foster Crook and Dane Bennett Crook, Brunei. He also leaves his great, great nephew Elijah Daniel Balderas, Corpus Christi. There will be a graveside service, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 3:00 pm , Memory Gardens, Raleigh LaGrange Road, Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2019
