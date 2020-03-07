|
Joseph (Joe) N. Saino
Joseph (Joe) N. Saino passed away on February 28, 2020, at the age of 86. Joe was born on June 1, 1933, to Felix H. and Cecilia N. Saino of Memphis. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School, attended Carnegie Melon University, and graduated from Vanderbilt University with a degree in electrical engineering. He was president of F.L. Saino Manufacturing Company in Memphis, which he owned with his brother Felix Saino, and served as president of the National Association of Architectural Metal Manufacturers. After retirement, he fought for transparency and fiscal responsibility in local government through his blog, Memphis Shelby Inform.
Joe leaves his loving wife of 57 years, Claire Sebralla Saino; four devoted daughters, Cathy Morton, Celia Saino, Carolyn Saino, and Elaine Gumbert; three sons-in-law, Ted Morton, Dan Ratner, and Gregg Gumbert; three adoring grandsons, Graham and Luke Gumbert and Avi Saino-Ratner; and his brothers, Felix and John. He also leaves behind a number of lifelong friends and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 9, from 5:00 to 7:00 at Canale Funeral Home (2700 Union Extended). Services will be at Church of the Holy Spirit (2300 Hickory Crest) on Tuesday, March 10, at 10:30.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials in honor of Joe be made to Moore Tech, Church of the Holy Spirit, or Trezevant Manor.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020