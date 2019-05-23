Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Joseph Raymond Keohane Sr.


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Raymond Keohane Sr. Obituary
Joseph Raymond Keohane Sr.

Memphis - Joseph Raymond Keohane, Sr., age 97, passed away May 20, 2019. He was born February 17, 1922 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

He served in the U.S. Army during World War II where he met his wife, Ruth Ellen Purcell. He graduated from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. He was a salesman for United States Steel and ended his career with North American Brass and Aluminum.

He was an avid golfer and a flag-bearing member of the Notre Dame Subway Booster Club. Known by the moniker "Cha Cha Joe", he loved dancing, being with friends, and entertaining at his home on the shores of Brigantine, New Jersey and North Fort Myers, Florida.

He is survived by his children, Patricia Roche (Art), Joseph R. Keohane, Jr. (Joyce), and Kevin Keohane; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife and brother, Phillip Keohane.

The family will receive friends and celebrate his life on Saturday, June 1 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to the West Tennessee State Veterans Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 23, 2019
