Services
Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home
314 E 2nd Street
Clarksdale, MS 38614
(662) 624-6218
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Musgrave
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Robert Musgrave

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Robert Musgrave Obituary
Joseph Robert Musgrave

Tunica - Joseph Robert Musgrave, 72, of Tunica, MS died unexpectedly at home on December 24, 2019. He was born on September 14, 1947, in Jackson, MS to Charles A. and Rita Church Musgrave. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Julia Musgrave Gilbert.

Joe graduated from the University of Mississippi where he was a pitcher on the baseball team and a lifetime member of the M Club. While at Ole Miss, he was a member of the 1969 baseball team that played in the College World Series. He enjoyed over 30 years with AmeriGas Propane Company during which time he was recognized for many things including his leadership skills and his ongoing commitment to the business and his customers. After retirement, the game of golf became Joe's passion.

Joe was a devoted member of the Epiphany Episcopal Church for over 50 years during which he faithfully served as lay reader, junior warden and senior warden throughout the years.

Joe is survived by his best friend and wife of 50 years, Priscilla Perry Musgrave; his son Clyde A. Musgrave (Jennifer) of Olive Branch, MS; his daughter, Meade Musgrave Wilson (Jay) of Memphis, TN; his two grandsons, Joseph Conner Musgrave and Clyde Alexander Musgrave; and a sister, Anna Musgrave Mayfield.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28th at 1:00pm with a memorial service following at 2:00pm at Epiphany Episcopal Church of Tunica, MS

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Epiphany Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 224, Tunica, MS. 38676, or to any .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -