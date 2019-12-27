|
Joseph Robert Musgrave
Tunica - Joseph Robert Musgrave, 72, of Tunica, MS died unexpectedly at home on December 24, 2019. He was born on September 14, 1947, in Jackson, MS to Charles A. and Rita Church Musgrave. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Julia Musgrave Gilbert.
Joe graduated from the University of Mississippi where he was a pitcher on the baseball team and a lifetime member of the M Club. While at Ole Miss, he was a member of the 1969 baseball team that played in the College World Series. He enjoyed over 30 years with AmeriGas Propane Company during which time he was recognized for many things including his leadership skills and his ongoing commitment to the business and his customers. After retirement, the game of golf became Joe's passion.
Joe was a devoted member of the Epiphany Episcopal Church for over 50 years during which he faithfully served as lay reader, junior warden and senior warden throughout the years.
Joe is survived by his best friend and wife of 50 years, Priscilla Perry Musgrave; his son Clyde A. Musgrave (Jennifer) of Olive Branch, MS; his daughter, Meade Musgrave Wilson (Jay) of Memphis, TN; his two grandsons, Joseph Conner Musgrave and Clyde Alexander Musgrave; and a sister, Anna Musgrave Mayfield.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28th at 1:00pm with a memorial service following at 2:00pm at Epiphany Episcopal Church of Tunica, MS
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Epiphany Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 224, Tunica, MS. 38676, or to any .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019