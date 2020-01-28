|
Rev. Joseph S. Simmons
Rev. Joseph S. Simmons, 100, died peacefully in his sleep at home and near his loving wife of 73 years on January 23, 2020, in Memphis, Tennessee. Born in Holly Springs, Mississippi, he lived in a number of Mississippi towns where his family sharecropped and farmed before moving to Memphis in 1939. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1942, beginning his military service at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. He went on to serve in the Pacific theater and rose to the rank of 1st Sergeant in the all-black 93rd Battalion (Blue Helmets). He served until January 1946 and returned to Geeter High School as a 26-year-old 12th grader. After graduation, he attended Tennessee Agricultural and Industrial College (now Tennessee State University) where he enrolled on the G.I. Bill. He joined Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture in 1950.
Immediately after college, Simmons returned to Geeter as a 5th-grade teacher, working under the legendary Dr. Joseph Falls and Professor Montee Falls. He taught there until he was appointed principal at Arlington Elementary School in 1957. Later, he served as principal of Neshoba Jr. High School and, after obtaining his master's degree in education in 1965, at Capleville School (K-12). His final assignment was as principal at White's Chapel Elementary School from which he retired in 1984. During his 34-year career in education, he also held committee positions with the Memphis Chapters of the Tennessee State University Alumni Association, the American Institute of Parliamentarians, the Memphis Education Association, and the NAACP Memphis Chapter.
Throughout his retirement, Simmons traveled extensively and continued to be active in his community and the Baptist church in which he was ordained as a minister in 1961. He was the longest-serving assistant pastor at New Little Rock Baptist Church in Memphis and served as a volunteer on the Shelby County Work Release Review Board.
Joseph and his wife Dorothy Anderson Simmons, whom he met as a schoolmate at Geeter and with whom he raised six children, have together contributed to their community in many capacities, from poll watching to service as PTA leaders at the school and state-wide level.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Valerie Simmons McKay, and is survived by his wife, Dorothy Anderson Simmons; three daughters, Evelyn Simmons Davis (Edgar), Alexis Simmons (Vincent Zugay), and Dara Simmons (Earnest Redwine, Jr.); and two sons, Joseph Christopher Simmons, and Bryan Simmons (Ralph Vetters); nine grandchildren, Erika, Marshall, Evan, Gina, Christopher, Walter, Madison, Anderson, and Derrick; seven great-grandchildren, Kiana, Kaylyn, Celia, Ava, Cashius, Mia, and Evan.
The family will receive friends for visitation and viewing from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, January 31 at New Little Rock Baptist Church, 1499 Norris Rd.
A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, February 1 at The Cane Creek Missionary Baptist Church of Memphis at 1785 Elvis Presley Blvd following visitation/viewing from 11 a.m. to 11:55 a.m.
