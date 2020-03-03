Resources
Josephine Ann Rouss Obituary
Josephine Ann Rouss, 80, of Bartlett, died peacefully Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Methodist North Hospital. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 7th at St. Ann Catholic Church, Bartlett. Entombment will follow in Calvary Chapel Mausoleum. She was known for her kind and compassionate spirit.

Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Edward Rouss Jr. She is survived by her children, Maria Doty, Phillip Rouss III and Gino Rouss; a sister, Genie O'Brien, and five grandchildren, Phillip, Savannah, Gabrielle, David and Gino. Any memorials may be sent to St. Ann Catholic Church, Bartlett.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
